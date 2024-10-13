Evan Engram News: Eclipses century mark in return

Engram secured all 10 targets for 102 yards and lost a fumble in the Jaguars' 35-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday in London.

Engram led the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets in his return from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The veteran tight end's encouraging instant chemistry with Trevor Lawrence was encouraging but not necessarily surprising given their body of work in 2023, and despite the team's overall struggles, Engram appears set to offer above-average fantasy production at the always fickle tight-end position moving forward. Engram will aim to carry over the momentum into a second straight London matchup against the Patriots in Week 7.