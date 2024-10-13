Evan Engram News: Good to go for Week 6

Engram (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears in London.

For the first time since the Jaguars' season-opening loss to the Dolphins, Engram is slated to play after missing the previous four games while recovering from the hamstring strain he suffered during pregame warmups in Week 2. Engram still had a cap on his reps in each of the Jaguars' three practices this week, and while he's expected to reclaim a starting role in his return to the lineup, he could have his workload managed to some degree. Engram had been one of the top fantasy producers at tight end during the 2023 season, putting together a 114-963-4 receiving line on 143 targets over 17 games.