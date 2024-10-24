Evan Engram News: Increases practice activity

Engram (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

After missing four straight games with the hamstring injury from Weeks 2 through 6, Engram has suited up in both of Jacksonville's last two contests while putting together a 15-137-0 receiving line on 15 targets. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but his ability to take every rep a day later likely implies that his reps were capped to begin the week merely for maintenance purposes. Engram should be ready to operate as one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top targets in Sunday's game versus the Packers.