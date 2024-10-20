Evan Engram News: Underwhelming yardage in win

Engram secured all five targets for 35 yards in the Jaguars' 32-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday in London.

Engram finished tied with Brian Thomas for the team lead in receptions and targets, but he was a distant second to his teammate in receiving yards. Nevertheless, the Jaguars had the luxury of not having to be overly aggressive through the air due to game script, leading to Trevor Lawrence only throwing a total of 20 times. Despite the modest production Sunday, Engram encouragingly has a 15-137 line on 15 targets over his first two games back from a hamstring injury, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Packers.