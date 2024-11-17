Evan Williams News: Returning for Week 11

Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against Chicago, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Jaguars, which was severe enough for him to be inactive against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie fourth-round pick benefited from additional rest courtesy of the Packers' Week 10 bye, however, as he was able to log limited practices all week and will play Sunday. He will reclaim his starting spot at strong safety alongside free safety Xavier McKinney.