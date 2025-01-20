Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Williams headshot

Evan Williams News: Starts six games as rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Williams finished the 2024 season with 49 tackles (31 solo), three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 13 regular-season contests.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams started six games as a rookie and played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Green Bay's wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles after missing the final three games of the regular season with a quadriceps injury. Williams should be viewed as the favorite to start alongside first-team All-Pro Xavier McKinney at safety in 2025.

Evan Williams
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now