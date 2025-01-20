Evan Williams News: Starts six games as rookie

Williams finished the 2024 season with 49 tackles (31 solo), three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 13 regular-season contests.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams started six games as a rookie and played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Green Bay's wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles after missing the final three games of the regular season with a quadriceps injury. Williams should be viewed as the favorite to start alongside first-team All-Pro Xavier McKinney at safety in 2025.