Ezekiel Elliott Injury: Dehydration cited for LP

Elliott was limited at Thursday's practice due to dehydration, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Elliott was one of two Cowboys (also, WR Ryan Flournoy) tacked on to the injury report Thursday for such a reason. Typically, dehydration is a short-term concern, but his listing on Friday's report bears watching to see if he may go into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. In his return to Dallas this season, Elliott has found the going tough, averaging 7.5 touches for 29.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring one TD on the ground through four contests.