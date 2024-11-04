Ezekiel Elliott News: Available in Week 10

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Elliott will be available for Dallas' Week 10 matchup against the Eagles after he didn't travel with the team last week for disciplinary reasons, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Elliott was a healthy scratch for the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Falcons, but McCarthy's comments Monday suggest he'll return in Week 10. The 2016 first-round pick has missed several team meeting throughout the season and has expressed frustration with his role, playing behind Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook. Expect Elliott to serve as a depth piece in the Cowboys' running back room ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup.