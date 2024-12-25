Ezekiel Elliott News: Finds end zone on lone carry

Elliott rushed once for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Elliott made the most of his one carry, finding the end zone from one yard out for his third rushing touchdown of the season. The 29-year-old running back played just three offensive snaps in the contest, while teammate Rico Dowdle continued to lead the backfield with 46 snaps in the game. With such limited opportunities, Elliott remains off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.