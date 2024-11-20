Ezekiel Elliott News: Four touches in loss

Elliott rushed once for eight yards and caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Elliott played 31 percent of the Cowboys' 83 offensive snaps Monday, and increase from the 21 percent snap share he handled in Week 10. Despite the bump in playing time, the veteran running back was unable to produce much in the way of fantasy relevant statistics. With teammate Rico Dowdle operating as the clear-cut No. 1 running back in Dallas, Elliott's fantasy utility has all but disappeared. The 29-year-old will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in a Week 12 matchup against the Commanders.