Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Foyesade Oluokun headshot

Foyesade Oluokun News: Double-digit tackles in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 11:53am

Oluokun tallied 10 tackles (three solo) during Jacksonville's Week 18 loss to Indianapolis.

Oluokun posted double-digit tackles in the final two games of the season as he finished the campaign with 108 total stops, which ends a three-year run with at least 170 tackles. Part of the 27-year-old's production drop was due to a foot injury that sidelined him for four contests, but his 8.3 tackles per game was still his lowest figure since 2020. Oluokun inked a three-year, $30 million extension with the Jaguars last March and could be back amongst the leading tacklers in the league in 2025.

Foyesade Oluokun
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now