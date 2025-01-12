Foyesade Oluokun News: Double-digit tackles in finale

Oluokun tallied 10 tackles (three solo) during Jacksonville's Week 18 loss to Indianapolis.

Oluokun posted double-digit tackles in the final two games of the season as he finished the campaign with 108 total stops, which ends a three-year run with at least 170 tackles. Part of the 27-year-old's production drop was due to a foot injury that sidelined him for four contests, but his 8.3 tackles per game was still his lowest figure since 2020. Oluokun inked a three-year, $30 million extension with the Jaguars last March and could be back amongst the leading tacklers in the league in 2025.