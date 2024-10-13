Gabe Davis News: Pair of touchdown grabs in loss

Davis brought in five of eight targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 35-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday in London.

Davis finished second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Evan Engram on the afternoon, but he was on the receiving end of both of Trevor Lawrence's pair of scoring tosses. The 21- and five-yard touchdown grabs in the second half marked Davis' first pair of visits to the end zone as a member of the Jaguars after coming over from the Bills this offseason, and he'll have a chance to build on what was a season-high reception tally against the Patriots in the Jaguars' second consecutive London matchup in Week 7.