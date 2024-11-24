Gardner Minshew Injury: Out for season with broken collarbone

Minshew is expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season after fracturing his collarbone in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Minshew broke his collarbone while being sacked late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and was replaced by Desmond Ridder. Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders could activate Aidan O'Connell (thumb) from injured reserve Week 13, but for now, Ridder profiles as the leading candidate to take over as the team's starting quarterback beginning with Friday's game at Kansas City. Minshew will end the season having completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 58 yards on 19 carrries across 10 appearances (eight starts).