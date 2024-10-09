Gardner Minshew News: Benched for O'Connell

Minshew has been demoted to the backup QB role, with Aidan O'Connell named the starter for Week 6 against Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Minshew kept the job for five weeks, going 2-3 while completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 7.2 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and five interceptions. His two worst statistical games were the most recent two, for which No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) was inactive. O'Connell may also end up playing without Adams, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury and a frequent subject of trade rumors.