Gardner Minshew News: Keeping starting job for Week 11

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said that Minshew will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Following the Raiders' 41-24 loss to the Bengals in Week 9, Pierce said that he would evaluate the team's quarterback situation during the Week 10 bye, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Pierce has ultimately decided to stick with Minshew, with Pierce telling Gutierrez that Minshew gives the team "the best opportunity to move forward, and he has every opportunity to go out there and help us get to a win." Desmond Ridder will thus remain in a backup role behind Minshew, who had opened the season as Oakland's starter before losing the job to Aidan O'Connell in Week 6 and then regaining it after O'Connell suffered a fractured thumb in a Week 7 loss to the Rams.