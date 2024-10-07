Gardner Minshew News: No starter for Week 6 named

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce declined to name Minshew or Aidan O'Connell the starter for Week 6 during his Monday press conference, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Minshew completed 12 of 17 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before being pulled for O'Connell in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos. Across four drives O'Connell wasn't much more impressive, as he completed 10 of 20 passes for 93 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Minshew has now been benched twice in Las Vegas' last three games, so it looks like the team will seriously evaluate options at the quarterback position heading into a difficult home game against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 13.