Gardner Minshew News: Reclaims starting role

Minshew will return to the starting lineup for Las Vegas in Week 8 against Kansas City with Aidan O'Connell (thumb) expected to be placed on IR, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Head coach Antonio Pierce opted to bench Minshew and turn to O'Connell during Las Vegas' Week 5 loss to Denver, but the veteran now looks set to return to the No. 1 QB role with his competition having suffered a thumb fracture during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams. After completing 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions Sunday, Minshew has a shaky 4:8 TD:INT on the season. Davante Adams is also now a member of the Jets, leaving him with a very depleted wide receiver corps. It's difficult to picture Minshew's production rapidly improving in a difficult matchup against Kansas City.