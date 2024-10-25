Gardner Minshew News: Starting Sunday

Coach Antonio Pierce confirmed Friday that Minshew will be the Raiders' starting quarterback Sunday against the Chiefs, Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Aidan O'Connell came out of a Week 7 loss to the Rams with a broken thumb that forced him to injured reserve and will require 4-to-6 weeks to recover from. Minshew unsurprisingly will retake the reins of Las Vegas' offense, but he does have another experienced option behind him after the team signed Desmond Ridder off the Cardinals' practice squad earlier this week. Ridder will be the No. 2 QB on Sunday, while Minshew will make his fifth appearance of the campaign. In the first four, Minshew completed 52 of 82 passes for 455 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.