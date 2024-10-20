Gardner Minshew News: Struggles after O'Connell injury

Minshew completed 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions after replacing Aidan O'Connell (thumb) in the first half of Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams. Minshew added one rushing attempt for two yards and lost a fumble.

Minshew struggled in relief, failing to make a convincing case to replace O'Connell as the starter moving forward on merit. O'Connell is believed to have sustained a broken thumb, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and if further testing Monday confirms that diagnosis, the Raiders will have little choice but to turn back to Minshew in Week 8 against the stout Kansas City secondary. Minshew has a 4:8 TD:INT after Sunday's subpar performance against the Rams, which included an interception to end Vegas' last-gasp comeback effort late in the fourth quarter.