Gardner Minshew News: Struggles after O'Connell injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Minshew completed 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions after replacing Aidan O'Connell (thumb) in the first half of Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams. Minshew added one rushing attempt for two yards and lost a fumble.

Minshew struggled in relief, failing to make a convincing case to replace O'Connell as the starter moving forward on merit. O'Connell is believed to have sustained a broken thumb, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and if further testing Monday confirms that diagnosis, the Raiders will have little choice but to turn back to Minshew in Week 8 against the stout Kansas City secondary. Minshew has a 4:8 TD:INT after Sunday's subpar performance against the Rams, which included an interception to end Vegas' last-gasp comeback effort late in the fourth quarter.

