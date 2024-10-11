Garrett Williams Injury: Could return for Week 6

Williams (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was able to log a week of limited practice sessions after missing the Cardinals' Week 5 win over the 49ers due to a groin injury. The second-year pro has emerged as one of Arizona's best corners through four games, recording 11 total tackles and one interception. If he's unable to suit up in Week 6, expect Kei'Trel Clark to serve as the Cardinals' top slot corner.