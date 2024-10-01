Garrett Williams News: Picks off Daniels in Week 4

Williams logged four tackles (three solo) and one interception during Sunday's 42-14 loss to the Commanders.

Williams made a one-handed interception midway through the second quarter on a Jayden Daniels pass intended for wide receiver Terry McLaurin, though the Cardinals' offense wasn't able to accumulate any points off that turnover. It was Williams' second-career interception, with his first coming in his NFL debut last season against the Seahawks in Week 7. Through four games this year, Williams has accumulated 11 tackles (10 solo) and one interception.