Garrett Williams News: Two picks in second NFL season

Williams played in 16 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 58 tackles (40 solo), nine pass defenses (including two interceptions) and one forced fumble.

The 2023 third-round pick played in just nine regular-season games in his rookie year while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during his senior year at Syracuse. Williams played all but one game in 2024 and primarily as the Cardinals' slot corner. He could have that same role in 2025, though he could get some competition in training camp from rookie third-rounder Elijah Jones, who missed the entire 2024 campaign due to an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason.