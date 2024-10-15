Gary Brightwell News: Let go from practice squad

The Browns cut Brightwell from the practice squad Tuesday.

Brightwell's departure from the practice squad opens up a spot for wide receiver James Proche. Brightwell was signed to the Browns' active roster Sept. 21 to provide backfield depth behind Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman. However, Brightwell was limited to a special teams role in Week 3 and 4, and he was let go from the 53-man roster Oct. 1. The 2021 sixth-round pick will explore his options and attempt to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth and special teams experience.