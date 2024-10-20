Geno Smith News: Pair of scoring passes in win

Smith completed 18 of 28 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seahawks' 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 15 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Smith put together an efficient game in enemy territory, helping secure a key victory for the Seahawks with a turnover-free performance that also featured his first multi-touchdown tally of the campaign. Smith connected with DK Metcalf (31 yards) and Kenneth Walker (17 yards) for the pair of scoring tosses, and he recorded completions to seven different players overall. Smith did see Metcalf get carted off with a knee injury in the fourth quarter, however, so it remains to be seen if he'll have his top target available for a Week 8 home showdown against the Bills.