Geoff Swaim Injury: DNP on Thursday

Swaim (concussion) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Swaim was sidelined for the Browns' Week 12 win over the Steelers due to a concussion. The veteran tight end will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play against the Broncos on Monday. A return to practice Friday and Saturday -- even in a limited capacity -- would indicate that Swaim is progressing through concussion protocols.