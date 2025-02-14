Geoff Swaim Injury: Gets fewer opportunities in 2024

Swaim (concussion) registered one catch on one target for seven yards over eight regular-season games in 2024.

Swaim first joined Cleveland as part of the team's practice squad in September before getting signed to the active roster in October. The veteran tight end didn't get much in the way of looks on offense, as he logged his fewest offensive snaps, receptions and yards since 2015. Swaim ended the season on IR due to a concussion that he suffered in Week 11. He'll be a free agent upon the beginning of the new league year in March.