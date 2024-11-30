Geoff Swaim Injury: Lands on IR

Swaim (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Swaim didn't play Week 12 due to a concussion and wasn't able to practice this week. The issue has resulted in his placement on IR, and he isn't eligible to return until Week 17. The Browns signed Blake Whiteheart to their active roster off their practice squad Saturday to take over as the team's No. 3 tight end in Swaim's stead.