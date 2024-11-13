Fantasy Football
George Kittle Injury: Not 'much concern' for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Coach Kyle Shanahan said that there "isn't much concern" about Kittle's status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, despite the tight end not practicing Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle has tended to a variety of health concerns this season, including hamstring, rib and foot issues. The current injury has been termed hamstring irritation by Shanahan, but there's an expectation that Kittle will take part in drills Thursday. Kittle's ensuing activity level thus will be of interest as the 49ers continue Week 11 prep.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
