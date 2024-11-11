George Kittle Injury: Tending to hamstring injury

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Kittle is dealing with "hamstring irritation" in the wake of Sunday's win at Tampa Bay, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle has been listed with hamstring, rib and foot issues on injury reports this season, but he's still logged more than 85 percent of the offensive snaps in seven of his eight appearances en route to a cumulative 43-560-7 line on 53 targets. Shanahan said the current health concern will be watched as the week continues, so his status bears monitoring once the 49ers reconvene for practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.