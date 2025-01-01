George Kittle Injury: Tending to pair of injuries

Kittle won't practice Wednesday due to ankle and hamstring injuries, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle has missed two games this season due to health concerns, but it's unclear if he's in danger of sitting out again Sunday at Arizona. He's put together three 100-yard efforts in the last four contests en route to a 26-430-0 line on 30 targets during that stretch. Ultimately, the next two days of practice likely will determine whether or not Kittle will have a chance to build on his recent hot streak this weekend.