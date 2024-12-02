Grant Calcaterra News: Expected to start next week

Calcaterra finished Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens without a catch but could step into a starting role next week after Dallas Goedert left with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Calcaterra typically doesn't get many looks while Goedert is on the field, so it was no surprise to see him finish without a catch in a game where Goedert was largely available. Goedert's injury doesn't appear to be season-ending but could cost him at least a week, opening up an opportunity for Calcaterra. When Goedert missed four games with a hamstring injury earlier in the year, Calcaterra averaged 3.3 catches for 40.0 yards.