Greg Dulcich News: Sees one target in Week 4

Dulcich failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets.

Dulcich continues to be an afterthought in the Denver offense, while the Broncos have found it extremely challenging to move the ball down the field consistently through four weeks. The third-year tight end played the fewest offensive snaps (24) of any tight end again, while both Nate Adkins and Adam Trautman both finished with 28 snaps in the contest. Dulcich cannot be trusted for fantasy lineups in Week 5 when the Broncos host the Raiders.