Greg Zuerlein Injury: Dealing with left knee injury

Zuerlein (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Zuerlein wasn't listed on Monday's injury report, but the veteran kicker appears to be dealing with a left knee injury which could impact his availability for Thursday's game against the Texans. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the Jets hosted six kickers -- including Cade York, Zane Gonzalez and Brayden Narveson -- for a workout Tuesday in case Zuerlein is unable to play Thursday. Zuerlein has converted on just nine of his 15 field-goal attempts and has gone 13-for-14 on extra-point tries through the first eight games of the regular season.