Greg Zuerlein News: Disastrous showing Monday

Zuerlein converted two of four field-goal attempts and both PAT tries in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

For the second time in the last three weeks, a Jets loss can be pinned squarely on Greg's leg. After missing a go-ahead field-goal attempt in the final minute against the Broncos in Week 4, Zuerlein clanked two second-half go-ahead field-goal attempts off the upright Monday. It was a windy night at MetLife Stadium, but the misses came from 32 and 43 yards, while Zuerlein's makes from 34 and 22 were hardly impressive. The veteran kicker's reputation has bought him some breathing room up to this point, but the Jets will likely start considering alternatives if Zuerlein's accuracy issues persist.