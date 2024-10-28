Greg Zuerlein News: Dreadful season continues

Zuerlein made one of two field-goal attempts and one of two PAT attempts in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Zuerlein posted yet another subpar performance, failing to tie the game after the Jets' first-quarter touchdown and missing a 44-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth. This was the third loss for the 2-6 Jets in which Zuerlein's inaccuracy played a pivotal role. Even on a short week before Thursday's home game against the Texans, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jets looked for an alternative to Zuerlein, who has six misses on 15 field-goal attempts this season.