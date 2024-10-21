Greg Zuerlein News: Misses keep piling up

Zuerlein missed his only field-goal attempt and made his only official PAT try in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Zuerlein's 35-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter was blocked, keeping the Jets' deficit at the time at eight points. He also had a PAT blocked, but that play was erased by a penalty on the Steelers, and the Jets subsequently opted to go for two. The Jets' margin for error is nearly nonexistent at 2-5, and Zuerlein's inaccuracy has been a major factor in two of those losses, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Jets look for alternatives prior to a Week 8 trip to New England. The veteran kicker has made only eight of 13 field-goal attempts this season, with no successful kicks from beyond 40 yards.