Greg Zuerlein News: Released by Gang Green

The Jets released Zuerlein (knee) on Friday.

Zuerlein had one year remaining on the two-year, $8.4 million extension he inked with New York last offseason, but the team now opts to release the 13-year veteran after injuries limited him to eight appearances in 2024. The 37-year-old converted just nine of 15 field-goal tries in that span (60 percent), but he was good on 13 of 14 PATs. Anders Carlson and Caden Davis remain in position to compete for the Jets' starting kicker spot during training camp. Zuerlein is presumably recovered from the knee issue that forced him to miss the final nine games of 2024, given that he was cleared to resume practicing late in the season.