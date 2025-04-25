Isaac TeSlaa News: Target of trade-up by Detroit

The Lions selected TeSlaa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 70th overall.

Detroit made a big move up from No.102 to get TeSlaa out of Arkansas. The production won't stand out -- TeSlaa never had more than 34 catches or 545 yards in either of his two seasons in Fayetteville. However, the under-the-hood numbers are what caught Detroit's attention. TeSlaa averaged a ridiculous 15.1 yards per target in 2024 and caught 28 of his 36 targets for 545 yards and three scores. He checks in at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds with big-time athleticism for that size, headlined by a 39.5-inch vertical and 4.05s short shuttle. TeSlaa is raw and requires some projection but it's clear that there are tools that could be developed. Detroit giving up two third-round picks next year to grab him shows that the Lions believe they can get the most out of him. In time, he could supplant Tim Patrick for a role in the Detroit offense.