Isaiah Hodgins headshot

Isaiah Hodgins News: Joins SF on reserve/future deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

San Francisco signed Hodgins to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Hodgins was a sixth-round draft selection by the Bills in 2020. He had a mild breakthrough after joining the Giants midway through the 2022 campaign, recording 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns over eight games. However, Hodgins had since fallen out of favor in New York and spent much of 2024 on the team's practice squad. The 49ers have signed two other veteran wideouts -- Trent Taylor and Russell Gage -- to reserve/future deals following the conclusion of the regular season, and the trio will be given the opportunity to compete for roster spots during training camp next summer.

