Jack Jones headshot

Jack Jones Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 4:05pm

Jones (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Jones upgraded to limited participation in Friday's practice after logging DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday, indicating he could be trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 12 divisional matchup. The Raiders will be without their top three corners if Jones cannot suit up Sunday, as both Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (ankle) have already been ruled out. Darnay Holmes, Decamerion Richardson and Sam Webb are all expected see expanded roles in Las Vegas' secondary.

Jack Jones
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
