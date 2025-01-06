Jack Sanborn News: Worst season of career

Sanborn recorded one tackle in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Sanborn had posted 64 and 65 tackles during his first two seasons in the league. In 2024, the veteran ended the season with 35 stops and 1.5 sacks in 17 games. The biggest issue was that the Bears followed a trend in the league in which teams often use two linebackers on the field, instead of the traditional three or four. The defensive scheme resulted in Sanborn playing just 22 percent of the snaps. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason.