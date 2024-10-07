Jacoby Brissett News: Could lose starting role

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was non-committal Monday when asked if Brissett would retain the starting quarterback job heading into next Sunday's game against the Texans, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports. "All positions are always being evaluated. We haven't had our full staff meeting. That's a conversation, not only at [the quarterback] spot but all the spots, of how to get better as a football team," Mayo said, when asked if Brissett gives the team the best chance to win.

The Patriots have limped to a 1-4 start to the season while Brissett has completed just 58.5 percent of his passes for 5.2 yards per attempt and a 2:1 TD:INT through his five starts. While shoddy play from the offensive line hasn't helped, Brissett enjoyed a relatively clean pocket in this past Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins and still misfired on several key throws that could have made a difference. Mayo and his staff will take Brissett's body of work through the first five weeks into consideration before deciding whether to stick with the 31-year-old journeyman as the team's starter, or turn the offense over to 2024 third overall pick Drake Maye.