Jacoby Brissett News: Heading to bench

Brissett is expected to move into a backup role Week 6 with the Patriots planning to start Drake Maye in Sunday's game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he won the starting job coming out of the preseason, Brissett never looked to be in line for a long-term stay atop the depth chart after the Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft. After getting off to a 1-4 start while Brissett presided over an offense that ranked 31st in the league with averages of 250.8 yards and 12.4 points per game through five weeks, the Patriots are now ready to turn the keys over to Maye. Brissett will slide back into the familiar No. 2 role he's occupied across multiple stops in his NFL career, and if Maye stays healthy and provides a lift to the offense, the Patriots could even explore moving the 31-year-old veteran to a quarterback-needy team ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Brissett is on an expiring contract and carries a modest cap number of $7.88 million.