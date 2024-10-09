Fantasy Football
Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett News: Move to backup role confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 9:57am

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Wednesday that that Brissett will move into the backup role while rookie Drake Maye starts Sunday's game against the Texans.

From the moment the Patriots selected Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was inevitable that he would eventually claim the starting job. However, to begin the season, the team turned to the experienced Brissett rather than rushing the rookie into action. With New England sitting on a 1-4 record entering Week 6 and averaging just 12.4 points per game, Maye will now be given the opportunity to help spark the team's struggling attack while Brissett moves into the No. 2 role.

Jacoby Brissett
New England Patriots
