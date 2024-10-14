Jaelon Darden News: One catch in loss

Darden caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles in Week 6. He also returned two punts for 26 yards.

Darden was activated from the practice squad for the second time this season after the Browns released James Proche on Saturday. Darden finished with seven snaps on offense and could be in line for a role as the primary returner, if Cleveland signs him to the active roster. He has experience returning both kicks and punts during all four seasons of his NFL career.