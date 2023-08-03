DFS NFL: Jets vs. Browns Hall of Fame Game Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL is making its long-awaited return to center stage Thursday night with the Browns and Jets squaring off in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. There are plenty of storylines surrounding both teams, as the Jets added Aaron Rodgers and the Browns will have their first full season with Deshaun Watson under center. However, we won't see the stars Thursday night, instead, players lower down on the depth chart hoping to make their way into the final roster will get the first chance to make an impression on their teams.

In terms of the contest offerings, both FanDuel and DraftKings offer the showdown format. For those new to that format, there are no positional requirements. Instead, users simply have to choose six players and fit them under the salary cap of each site. In addition, there's a captain or MVP slot for DK and FD, respectively. The designated player will receive 1.5x fantasy points. On DK, the player also costs 1.5x the player's original cost.

Finally, unique to the preseason is that every player costs the same. On FD, every player is $12,000 and on DK every captain is $11,400 while the regular flex spots are $7,600.

Quarterback

On Cleveland's side of the ball, not only is Watson sitting but so is presumed backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Kellen Mond will start and reportedly play the first half of the game. In his preseason career, he's put up 613 passing yards on 102 attempts, for a poor 6.0 yards per attempt. He's been willing to run, but that won't be a huge boost to his scoring.

We'll also get the chance to see Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center for the Browns. He was drafted in the fifth round this spring and is expected to follow Mond into the game in the second half. He was a four-year starter at UCLA where he was a dynamic playmaker with both his arms and legs. One of Thompson-Robinson's problems was taking care of the ball, as he was on pace to throw at least 10 picks in all but one of his seasons as starter (he threw four in five games in the shortened COVID season). Of the duo, Mond is likelier to be a safer option due to his professional experience, while Thompson-Robinson is more of an unknown but could use his legs to rack up fantasy points.

As for the Jets, familiar name Zach Wilson is set to start. We know his sample in the NFL has been ugly, though his play was quite competent in his first NFL exhibition season in 2021. He also reportedly has renewed confidence while working with Aaron Rodgers, so it seems as if there's a decent chance he'll move the ball effectively Thursday night. The question is how much he'll play as the presumed backup quarterback entering the regular season.

Behind him are Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler. Boyle has an extensive preseason history and is similar to Mond by averaging an ugly 5.4 yards per attempt. He also has no rushing upside. From a fantasy perspective, Streveler is the more intriguing option thanks to his willingness to take off and scramble. He also tossed five touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt during the 2022 preseason with the Jets.

Running Back

Similar to the quarterback room, Nick Chubb or Jerome Ford won't take the field Thursday for the Browns. Instead, Demetric Felton is the presumed first back for Cleveland. He was an interesting prospect, stuck in between being a running back and wide receiver. In college, he operated as both at UCLA, though he progressed from more receiving work to working as a running back through his four years. Since entering the NFL, he's seen the majority of his snaps on special teams, but his pedigree as a pass catcher makes him an interesting option, particularly on DK, which uses PPR scoring. John Kelly is next on the team's depth chart, but he has proven to be a plodder with little receiving upside, even in the preseason. Nate McCrary is a little more interesting as a rusher, but also hasn't shown much as a receiver. Hassan Hall may be the depth name to watch. He joined the Browns as a UDFA following the 2023 NFL Draft and posted 28 receptions on 37 targets in his final collegiate season with Georgia Tech.

Flipping to the Jets, we know Breece Hall will sit. There hasn't been an announcement regarding Michael Carter's playing status, but he would be the clearly most talented back to take the field. It seems unlikely that will come to fruition, but pay attention to pregame reports for further clarity. There are two interesting backs behind him in Zonovan Knight and Israel Abanikanda. Knight flashed effectiveness during the regular season in 2022 when the Jets' backfield was beat up, so we know he can be effective. Abanikanda is a fifth-round rookie who had some intrigue throughout the draft process. Preseason reports haven't been positive regarding his play. That could mean he gets lots of reps with the team hoping to see his performance turn around, or it could mean he's in the doghouse and won't see much action. I'd bet on the former. Travis Dye and Damarea Crockett round out the depth chart. Dye was exceptionally productive as both a rusher and receiver in five collegiate seasons, but he went undrafted in part because he suffered a torn ACL in November 2022. He could emerge as a preseason hero. Crockett has an injury history of his own and we have little to base his potential performance on.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Presumably, we'll see little out of Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones for the Browns. That leaves rookie Cedric Tillman as the potential top pass-catching option. He has an interesting profile, as he showed the ability to be both a possession receiver and deep threat while at Tennessee. Based on his athleticism, he'll seemingly fill the former role as a pro. Tillman should get a lot of looks and should definitely be in the potential player pool for this contest. David Bell could be fighting for a roster spot coming into his sophomore season, so he should get a lot of looks as well. He's a good PPR option. If we can trust the depth chart both Jaelon Darden and Anthony Schwartz have the potential to see the field plenty. Darden has gotten some good reviews during training camp but may not be able to take the field due to a leg injury. Schwartz got 12 targets in the preseason last year, though he turned that into only 28 yards.

The Jets' wide receiver corps is full of proven and veteran options, and none is likely to play a significant role Thursday. Jason Brownlee has reportedly been a standout in camp and is reportedly pushing for a roster spot as a UDFA. He lines up to be a good option. Other receivers likely to get a long look include T.J. Luther, Jerome Kapp, and Xavier Gipson. Each was also a UDFA that signed after the most recent draft. Luther reportedly had a number of teams trying to sign him and Gipson got $165,000 in guaranteed money upon his signing. They stand out as options among the group as well.

I'll largely steer clear of the tight end pool, but one option on FD is Harrison Bryant of the Browns. He's likely to play after slipping down the depth chart this offseason and has been used a red zone threat throughout his three seasons as a pro. He's a decent bet to find the end zone.

Kicker

The Jets know exactly what they have in Greg Zuerlein, so expect them to be more willing to experiment with fourth-down or two-point conversion plays rather than settle for field goals.

On the other hand, Cade York had an uneven rookie season and has more to prove. The Browns likely will want to get a good look at him.

Defense/Special Teams

Both Mond and Wilson in particular are mistake prone under center, so they may provide plenty of opportunity for opposing D/ST. Overall, I'd suggest the Browns' depth under center is less impressive, so if I was playing a defensive unit I'd lean with the Jets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.