2023 Cleveland Browns Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Cleveland Browns

The same goals and objectives the Browns held last season still apply. The main difference is that the quarterback they envisioned leading the team in 2022 will be around for all of 2023. The aim is to get back to the postseason, and Deshaun Watson will be at the helm beginning in Week 1. The team's elite running game still exists, and the front office focused on improving target options for Watson in what should be a more balanced offense than last year's ground-and-pound approach.

2023 Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room

The mysteries entering camp are who will back up Deshaun Watson, and at what point will the franchise quarterback last seen in Houston emerge in a Browns uniform. In 2022, Watson's legal situation resulted in an 11-game suspension. His timing and accuracy suffered due to the layoff, but the team was prepared for that when it learned he would be unavailable until Week 13. In training camp last year, Watson had to share reps with Brissett. That's not the case in 2023, so chemistry out of the gate shouldn't be an issue.

Dobbs returned to Cleveland after spending the final weeks of last season with Tennessee. He's an offseason workout partner with Watson and will likely serve as the No. 2 signal-caller. An interesting wrinkle developed when the Browns drafted Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round in April. Like Watson, the UCLA product is a dual-threat QB. The Browns view Thompson-Robinson as an ideal backup down the road. Kellen Mond, who will compete with the rookie, may end up on the practice squad.

2023 Cleveland Browns Backfield

The Browns lost a pair of capable backs in Hunt and Johnson in the offseason but retained top option Nick Chubb, who played all 17 games in 2022 and ranked third in the league in rushing yards (1,525). Health shouldn't be a major concern, as Chubb has missed just seven of 82 games during his career.

The 27-year-old once again will serve as the lead back, but the team's offensive attack is expected to become more wide-open now that Deshaun Watson will be unencumbered by suspension. That could mean fewer carries for Chubb, but he'll still be plenty involved and could record double-digit touchdowns.

The top backup will be Jerome Ford, a 2022 fifth-rounder who played just 13 offensive snaps as a rookie. The Browns have faith that Ford can manage the enhanced role. Demetric Felton, a hybrid option, slots at third on the depth chart and could be used as a third-down receiving back. His first two seasons have been uneven, but a niche role in a passing game awaits. Rounding out the RB room are returnee John Kelly, free-agent addition Nate McCrary and rookie UDFA Hassan Hall.

2023 Cleveland Browns Receiving Corps

This offseason, the Browns focused on adding more targets for Deshaun Watson. There will be a shakeup – not at the top end of the depth chart, but a redistribution of targets is likely. Amari Cooper remains the No. 1 wide receiver and is rounding into form following February core muscle surgery.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, who enters the final year of his rookie deal, will start opposite Cooper, but his targets could take a big hit due to the addition of Moore. If OTAs are any indication, Moore will be a favored option for Watson. Moore should start in the slot while Goodwin is expected to fill in as a deep threat. Add in Tillman, a rookie, and it looks like the top five receivers are set.

That leaves incumbents David Bell, Anthony Schwartz and Jakeem Grant on the bubble. Given the changing nature of the offense – from a run-first to pass-first attack – it's likely a sixth receiver will be kept. That could be Jaelon Darden, who can sub in the slot while serving in the return game. The Browns also signed Akins, who should serve as the No. 2 tight end behind David Njoku, making Harrison Bryant mostly irrelevant from a fantasy standpoint.

2023 Cleveland Browns Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Jordan Akins

The Browns sought out Akins during the offseason, largely because of his history with Deshaun Watson. The 31-year-old tight end is coming off his best season – 37-495-5 on 54 targets – despite being part of a messy offense in Houston. Akins played three seasons with Watson, and they were on the same team in 2021 when the Texans didn't use the signal-caller. David Njoku sits atop the depth chart, but it can be argued Akins has more chemistry with Watson.

😴 Super Sleeper: Jerome Ford

Ford sits second on the depth chart behind Nick Chubb, which isn't a recipe for fantasy success. Unless, of course, Chubb gets injured. Staying on the field hasn't been a major issue for Chubb in his career, but the Browns are confident Ford can manage a larger role if given the chance. While he only had eight carries as a rookie, Ford showed promise last preseason as a pass catcher, which could be a significant part of his job in 2023. He's also expected to remain the team's primary kick returner.

2023 Cleveland Browns Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski (Year 4)

Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt (Year 4) – West Coast / zone run

Defensive Coordinator: Jim Schwartz (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme

2023 Cleveland Browns Depth Chart

QB: Deshaun Watson / Joshua Dobbs / Dorian Thompson-Robinson

RB: Nick Chubb / Jerome Ford / Demetric Felton / John Kelly

WR1: Amari Cooper / Cedric Tillman

WR2: Donovan Peoples-Jones / Marquise Goodwin

WR3: Elijah Moore / David Bell / Jaelon Darden

TE: David Njoku / Jordan Akins / Harrison Bryant

O-Line: LT Jedrick Wills / LG Joel Bitonio / C Ethan Pocic / RG Wyatt Teller / RT Jack Conklin (RotoWire Rank: No. 3)

Kicker: Cade York

Stats to Know for the Cleveland Browns

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 9.5 (T-7th)

2022 Record: 7-10

2022 Points Scored: 361 (18th)

2022 Points Allowed: 381 (20th)

2022 Point Differential: -20 (T-18th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 47.7 percent (8th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,116 (7th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 6

2023 Cleveland Browns Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM 3 Sep 24 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 5 Bye 6 Oct 15 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM 7 Oct 22 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 8 Oct 29 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM 9 Nov 5 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM 10 Nov 12 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 11 Nov 19 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 12 Nov 26 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM 13 Dec 3 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM 14 Dec 10 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 15 TBD Chicago Bears TBD 16 Dec 24 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM 17 Dec 28 New York Jets 8:15 PM 18 TBD at Cincinnati Bengals TBD

Cleveland Browns Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Browns Super Bowl 58 Odds: 40-1

