Jake Elliott headshot

Jake Elliott News: Third miss this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Elliott made his lone extra-point in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars but missed one of his two field-goal attempts.

Elliott was good from 43 yards in the second quarter but hit the right upright from 57 yards with 2:16 remaining in the game. The Eagles went for two after three of their four touchdowns, denying Elliott the chance at a big fantasy day despite putting up plenty of points. Elliott has now missed three of his 13 field goal attempts this season after missing just two of 32 last year, but all of his misses have been from beyond 50 yards.

Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
