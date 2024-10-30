Jake Haener News: Likely backing up Carr in Week 9

Haener is expected to serve as the Saints' No. 2 quarterback behind Derek Carr (oblique) in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Fresno State took over for Spencer Rattler midway through the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Haener completed nine of his 17 pass attempts for 122 yards while adding 10 rushing yards on two carries in Week 8, and it now appears that performance was enough to secure New Orleans' top backup quarterback role from Rattler moving forward.