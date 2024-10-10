Jake Haener News: Set for backup duties

Haener is slated to work as the backup to Week 6 starter Spencer Rattler for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with Derek Carr (oblique) considered week-to-week, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Haener entered Monday's loss to the Chiefs in relief of an injured Carr on New Orleans' final drive, but it's Rattler who has been named the Week 6 starter. In limited action versus Kansas City, Haener completed two of seven pass attempts for 17 yards and rushed twice for 11 yards. Head coach Dennis Allen declined to specify why Rattler has been chosen over Haener, but the 2023 fourth-round pick will remain in command of a backup role versus Tampa Bay.